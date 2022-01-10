Andhra Pradesh

Water released to Godavari delta

Superintending Engineer, Polavaram Project, K. Narasimha Murthy released water for irrigation and drinking water purposes to the Godavari delta area from the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Mr. Murthy, along with Mega Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) chief general manager Muddu Krishna and deputy general manager Rajesh Kumar released the water for rabi crop on Monday.

Water has been released into five reverse sluice gates through the spillway. About 10,000 cusecs would be released from the project every day, the SE said.

Through the Dowleswaram Barrage the water would be diverted into the canals in West and East Godavari districts, he said.


