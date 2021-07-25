Water released into the river from Tungabhadra Dam

According to an official bulletin, gates were lifted following inflows reaching 1,43,477 cusecs from 75,000 on Saturday and by night the inflows were likely to increase further for the next 24 hours.

The engineers of Tungabhadra Board on Sunday morning released 15,200 cusecs of water into the river from the reservoir by lifting three gates with the water level at the dam in Munirabad in Koppal district of Karnataka reaching 1628.15 feet against 1633 ft. Against the 100.86 tmcft total storage capacity of the reservoir, currently, there are 83.28 tmcft.

According to an official bulletin, gates were lifted following inflows reaching 1,43,477 cusecs from 75,000 on Saturday and by night the inflows were likely to increase further as per the Central Water Commission prediction for the next 24 hours. The estimated discharge at Shivamogga is 2,11,890 cusecs and it is raining in the catchment area of the TB Reservoir. The total yield so far in the T.B. Dam this year is 87.77 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the water from T.B. Dam that had reached the 105 km point through the Right Bank High-Level Main Canal (HLC) on Wednesday, began flowing into Andhra Pradesh and 900 cusecs will be released constantly for a week till the canal stabilises. The water into Low-Level Canal (LLC) that takes water to Kurnool district also has been released and the water is likely to reach the AP border by tomorrow.

The water storage in Srisailam Reservoir increased to 112.26 tmcft by 10 a.m. on Sunday with the water level standing at 862 feet against Srisailam Dam FRL being 885 feet. The outflow from Jurala Project in Telangana was 3,78,676 cusecs and 3,64,644 cusecs was the inflow at Srisailam Dam. The Telangana Power House was consuming 31,784 cusecs on the Left Bank Canal.