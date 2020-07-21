Water released into Handri river, people cautioned

With good inflow into Gajuladinne Project in Kurnool district on Monday, the gates were lifted and water was released into Handri river, an irrigation department official said. The gates 1, 4 and 5 were lifted up to 1 meter to release water.

The officials have warned people in Kurnool to avoid going into the river as the outflow in the morning was recorded at 10,098 cusecs and water level was 376.85 Mts, with a gross storage of 4210.00 mcft.

The inflow into Srisailam Dam, however, came down from 67,000 cusecs on Sunday to 46,614 cusecs on Monday while the outflow from the Jurala Project remained at 65,971 cusecs by utilising 37,617 cusecs in the powerhouse and 28,174 from the spillway. The storage in the Srisailam Reservoir was 67.26 tmcft at 3 p.m. on Monday and water level stood at 843.40 ft. The inflows from Handri river were just 180 cusecs on Monday afternoon but were expected to increase on Tuesday morning significantly.

With the power generation switched on at the Srisailam Dam site, 31,784 cusecs were being released into Telangana through Left Main Canal. The powerhouse on the Andhra Pradesh side, however, was not switched on.