Andhra Pradesh

Water released from Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR August 01, 2022 22:11 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 22:11 IST

The Irrigation officials started releasing water from the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal to fill the drinking water sources in Macherla and surrounding mandals to tackle drinking water crisis.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu switched on the pump set releasing about 1,000 cusecs and simultaneous generation of power. About 6.5 lakh acres of land in upland areas of Narsaraopet, Vinukonda, Sattenapalli and Addanki mandals in Prakasam district are under the canal.

“Even though the Srisailam dam is not filled to the brim, we are anticipating good inflows into the Nagarjuna Sagar dam. The water release will be increased in future to meet the drinking water needs and later to facilitate farm operations,” said the Minister.

Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the drinking water tanks would be filled on priority basis.

