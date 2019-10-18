Water released from Mid Pennar Reservoir

Farmers of Singanamala constituency are happy with the authorities releasing water from the Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR), which has a gross storage capacity of 5 tmcft, to the village tanks and ayacut.

MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi formally lifted the gates on Thursday after performing puja and giving ‘harathi’ to the water.

The MPR dam, a balancing reservoir, at present has 2.5 tmcft storage.

The inflow to the reservoir from the Tungabhadra High Level Canal has been delayed for various reasons, which included the three breaches the canal suffered in the district due to non-completion of the modernisation and lining works. Ms. Padmavathi pointed out that the reservoir did not have even a drop of water on the corresponding day in September. “But now there is sufficient water and the farmers’ aspirations will be fulfilled,” she said, and added that it was a happy tiding as only two days ago the farmers had been given money under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The farmer can now plan their rabi crops, she said.