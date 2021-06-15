Water released for kharif operations in Godavari delta

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat and other officials at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

15 June 2021 22:42 IST

About 10,000 cusecs to be drawn from Polavaram for the purpose

The State government on Tuesday released the Godavari water to the Eastern, Central, and Western deltas from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage here with a view to providing 10,000 cusecs for the kharif operations in the East and West Godavari districts.

The water that had been released from the spillway channel of the Polavaram irrigation project on June 11 was stored at the barrage, from where it would be released to the entire Godavari delta based on requirement.

On Tuesday, Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat and Godavari Delta System Chief Engineer N. Pulla Rao performed puja and released 1,000 cusecs into the Eastern Delta.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Pulla Rao said, “The Godavari delta spread over East and West Godavari districts requires 10,000 cusecs for the kharif season. This year, there is a possibility to draw up to 20,000 cusecs from the Polavaram project.”

The Western Delta alone would get 1,500 cusecs from the barrage.

“There has been a pressure on the Sileru irrigation project till now to meet the water requirement for the rabi season in the Godavari delta. Given the availability of water at the Polavaram project, there is no need to rely on Sileru from the next rabi season,” said Mr. Pulla Rao.

Mr. Bharat said the government had succeeded in completing the cofferdam works, which helped in the release of the Godavari water from the spillway channel on time.

“The government is committed to completing the Resettlement and Rehabilitation exercise on a war-footing,” Mr. Bharat said, and recalled the role the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had played in convincing the Centre on the Polavaram project.

Godavari Delta System Superintendent Engineer K. Ramakrishna and Dowleswaram Barrage Head Works Executive Engineer G. Srinivasa Rao were among others who were present.