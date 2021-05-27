Water release from Polavaram for kharif operations from June 15

Upstream cofferdam to be closed for the purpose

The State government on Thursday decided to release Godavari water from the Polavaram irrigation project site from June 15 for agriculture purposes for kharif 2021 in East and West Godavari districts.

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar made an announcement to this effect while addressing the officials during a virtual meeting.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Revenue Minister and Minister in-charge of East Godavari D. Krishna Das also attended the meeting.

An official release issued by East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that water would be released from the Godavari by closing the upstream cofferdam at the project site.

In April, water was stopped at the project site to carry out construction work.

“Drinking water is available for supply across East Godavari district till June 15 as all the summer storage tanks have been filled,” Mr. Muralidhar said at the meeting.

Drinking water for W.G.

However, West Godavari Joint Collector K. Venkatrami Reddy said the district would not have sufficient storage of drinking water.

Responding, Mr. Anil Kumar directed the Irrigation Department officials to release water from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage to West Godavari district for drinking purposes before June 15.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha, Irrigation Superintendent R. Sriramakrishna, and officials from East and West Godavari districts were present.