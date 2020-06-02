Water release from Dowleswaram to begin on June 10

The East Godavari district authorities are gearing up to release water from Dowleswaram Barrage from June 10 to enable farmers to prepare the fields for kharif operations.
Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday asked officials from the Irrigation and Agriculture departments to make preparations accordingly and alert the farmers. They were also told to draw up the Godavari flood mitigation plan based on experiences of previous years.
“The flood in the river Godavari is expected to be experienced in July in the district mostly in areas under the Etapaka, Rampachodavaram, and Amalapuram revenue divisions. The mitigation plan should meticulously be prepared in order to make available all the logistics support on the ground,” he said.
“The irrigation officials should consider the water level at Kunavaram to issue flood alert and measure the intensity of the flood. The Kunavaram point should also be the base for evacuation measures. The families in the Polavaram project submergence area should be housed in resttlement and rehabilitation colonies by July,” Mr. Muralidhar said.
