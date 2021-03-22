Water recedes at Lord Siva temple after eight months

Kurnool

22 March 2021 01:21 IST

The Sri Sangameswaram Temple, that was submerged last year following heavy inflows into Srisailam reservoir from Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers, has emerged as the water has receded after 248 days.

The temple, situated in the backwaters of the reservoir, remains submerged for four-five months every year. But this year, it was under waters for eight months.

While the cleaning process of the sanctum sanctorum began on Sunday, the temple archaka Telakapalli Raghurama Sarma said that the darshan of Lord Siva can be had from Monday. The archaka, along with other staff, inspected the temple on Sunday. The Sivalinga, he said, was still under one-and-a-half feet of water which is expected to recede by Monday afternoon.

However, he sounded a word of caution for some days as the approach road was not fully dry and was still filled with water at several places.