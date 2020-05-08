Andhra Pradesh

Water purification plant commissioned in Machilipatnam

Proposal forwarded to govt. to construct water reservoirs: Minister

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) on Friday commissioned a water purification plant built at a cost of ₹22 crore granted by the Union government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in Machilipatnam in the Krishna district. The plant’s purification capacity is 22 million litres per day.

The facility will enable the municipal corporation to supply the drinking water every day from early July. “Another purification plant with a capacity to purify 16 million litres per day is also ready for use,” he said.

The Minister that a proposal has been forwarded to the State government for the grant of ₹25 crore for the construction of water reservoirs in the town. Municipal Commissioner S. Sivarama Krishna, engineer Trinath Babu and other officials were present.

