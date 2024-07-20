Water levels in Tungabhadra reservoir rising as heavy rains lash Karnataka

Due to heavy rainfall in neighboring Karnataka, the Tungabhadra reservoir is experiencing flooding.

Senior officials of the Water Resources, Revenue, and Police departments inspected the dam on Saturday morning and observed that the water level in the reservoir reached 1,621.32 feet, just below its full capacity of 1,633 feet.

“There is a substantial inflow of 1,07,198 cusecs of water from the upper part of Tungabhadra to the reservoir,” the officials said.

Given the influx of floodwaters, the officials are considering an action plan to lift the reservoir gates at any moment and release water into the Tungabhadra river.

To alert residents in the Tungabhadra catchment area, the dam officials issued warnings in the morning, urging people to stay cautious.

The outflows from the reservoir were subject to change, based on the inflow, prompting the officials in the villages near the river to advise residents and initiate necessary precautionary measures.

