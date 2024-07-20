ADVERTISEMENT

Water levels in Tungabhadra reservoir rising as heavy rains lash Karnataka

Published - July 20, 2024 06:19 pm IST - KURNOOL

The water level reaches 1,621.32 feet, just below its full capacity of 1,633 feet, and the authorities have alerted people to stay alert as they mull releasing water into the river any moment

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tungabhadra reservoir flowing to the brim, near Hospet, in Karnataka on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Due to heavy rainfall in neighboring Karnataka, the Tungabhadra reservoir is experiencing flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials of the Water Resources, Revenue, and Police departments inspected the dam on Saturday morning and observed that the water level in the reservoir reached 1,621.32 feet, just below its full capacity of 1,633 feet.

“There is a substantial inflow of 1,07,198 cusecs of water from the upper part of Tungabhadra to the reservoir,” the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the influx of floodwaters, the officials are considering an action plan to lift the reservoir gates at any moment and release water into the Tungabhadra river.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To alert residents in the Tungabhadra catchment area, the dam officials issued warnings in the morning, urging people to stay cautious.

The outflows from the reservoir were subject to change, based on the inflow, prompting the officials in the villages near the river to advise residents and initiate necessary precautionary measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US