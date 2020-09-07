Water level rises at Prakasam Barrage

The Krishna river is in spate once again following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and release of water from reservoirs upstream.

The water level gradually rose at Prakasam Barrage on Sunday with the barrage receiving 1.18 lakh cusecs of floodwater at 5 p.m. and 15,480 cusecs being diverted to canals, while the surplus 1.03 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage.

Several families in the low lying areas in Krishnalanka area were shifted to relief camps set up by the VMC.