Water level in Kolleru Lake in Andhra Pradesh increases to 3.35 metres

The flood waters in Kolleru Lake are increasing alarmingly. While the water level in the lake would be around 2 metres on usual days, the current level stands at 3.35 metres by Sunday evening. The flood from Tammileru, Budameru and other drains is reaching the lake.

The water levels in the lake were 3.2 metres on September 1. The level came down to 2.7 metres on September 2, and 2.9 on September 3. But, the water level rose thereafter. It was 3.0 metres on September 4, and 3.2 metres on September 5. It increased further on September 6 and touched 3.3m. On September 7, the level was 3.32 m. By September 8, the flood level increased to 3.35 m. The officials expect flood levels to increase in the next couple of days. Villages falling under Akivedu, Kaikaluru, Nidamarru, Dendulur and Eluru Mandals of the district were inundated due to the flood.

The villagers were taking measures on their own to see that the tanks in the villages were not breached. They stacked up cement and sandbags to prevent the breaches. According to information, more than 60,000 people in 30 villages in the Mandavalli, Kaikaluru mandals fall under the Kaikaluru Assembly constituency. The villagers in island villages in the lake are in a grip of fear with flood waters rising daily. The waters are entering the houses in the island villages.

The flood waters are overflowing from Eluru-Kaikaluru road. The flood waters on the road stood at about 4 feet. The police took preventive measures and stopped vehicular movement on the road. Movement of vehicles is not being allowed on Peda yedlagadi, Unikili, Pulaparru, Gopalapuram, Bhairavapatnam-Takkellapadu, Atapaka-Komatilanka, Kaikaluru-Kalidindi, Kaikaluru-Vemavarappadu, Atapaka-Varahapatnam, Varahapatnam-Arutegalapadu roads.

Kothapeta, Velamapeta, Agraharam, Atapaka, Jangapadu, Pallipalem, Rajulakottada, Mandavalli, Manugunur, Penumakalanaka, Nandigamalanka, Ingilipakalanaka etc island villages are still under a sheet of water.

Komatilanka, Kalaparru, Gudivalanka, Pedayaganamilli, Pedapadu in Eluru mandal, Koniki, Vasantavada, Gogunta, Kadimikunta, Satyavolu, Gudipadu, Vaddigudem and other villages in Pedapadu mandal witnessed flood. The district administration opened rehabilitation centres at Vasantavada village. The people were relying on the boats for transportation.

