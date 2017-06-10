Water leak: CID, FSL begin probe

CID officials, who are investigating into the rainwater leak into the Secretariat at Velagapudi, collected the CCTV footages and the call data of frequent visitors, including employees.

Rainwater leaked through the roof and entered into Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chamber a couple of days ago. The government ordered a CID probe into the issue. The CID teams, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials and experts from JNTU-Kakinada, visited the place where the plastic pipe was cut on the terrace and the seepage occurred through the ceiling in the Secretariat. “We reconstructed the scene, poured water on the terrace as well as into the ceiling and observed how water flowed into the room and the corridor. The CID, FSL and the experts observed the CCTV footages of one camera out of three installed on the Secretariat premises. The investigation is going on,” an officer told The Hindu on Friday.

Police are investigating whether the contractor had left the pipe after cutting it, through which rainwater entered the room or some miscreants deliberately cut the pipe. “We are also probing the sabotage angle”, he said.

“We have to examine the workers, who worked in Secretariat and in the offices during construction. The FSL and the JNTU experts’ team will elicit their opinion soon,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, police tightened security at all the gates leading into the Secretariat after the incident.