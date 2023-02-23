ADVERTISEMENT

Water grid project worth ₹215 crore in East Godavari gets Chief Minister’s approval

February 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Around 2.80 lakh people in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency are expected to benefit from the project, say officials

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli recently to speed up the proposal.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his in-principle consent to the ₹215-crore water grid project proposed to supply Godavari water for drinking purposes to a population of over 2.80 lakh in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district.

Rajanagaram, Korukonda and Seethanagaram mandals have been waiting for access to safe drinking water and are dependent on groundwater through borewells to meet their needs. On February 22 (Wednesday), Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for speeding up the proposal.

“The Chief Minister has assured to sanction the ₹215-crore project. Financial clearance is expected to be given within a few weeks. The Panchayat Raj Department will execute the project,” Mr. Raja told The Hindu.

The Godavari water would be drawn and supplied to households through pipelines being laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), added Mr. Raja. Drinking water works worth ₹65 crore are in the progress under JJM in the Rajanagaram Assembly segment.

