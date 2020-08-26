Water conservation, a centuries-old legacy of Kondaveedu rulers

The Reddy kings had developed checkdams, tanks and laid pipelines atop the hill

Water conservation may appear to be an idea that has gained ground in the recent decades, but the royals who founded the Kondaveedu fort atop a hill in Guntur district had thought of it some centuries ago.

The historic fort that was built by Anapotha Reddy in 1,250 AD and later developed by Ana Venkata Reddy atop a hill, 25 km from the present Guntur city, still carries the testimony of the well-planned structures built in that era to conserve water.

Many old tanks, wells and other man-made structures built atop the hill still serve the purpose. Multiple spells of heavy rain that lashed the district last week have those structures brimming now.

Long after fort ceased to be the citadel of power, it continued to be an army garrison for the French and British troops in the 19th century and availability of water was one of the many reasons for it, says Kondaveedu Fort Development convener Kalli Siva Reddy.

“The Reddy kings, from the times of Prolaya Vemareddy, have always preferred Kondaveedu as their vapital due to the availability of water. The dexterous planning to conserve water is evident as the kings had chosen gorges and valleys to developed check dams, tanks and strengthened their borders, dug up wells. They had even laid pipelines to allow water to flow from the tanks located at a height. It is not less than the modern irrigation practices,” explains Mr. Kalli Siva Reddy, who has been working for the development of the Kondaveedu Fort for the last 15 years, adding that a ghat road has been laid to the fort recently.

Fed by the recent rains, the old water bodies are brimming now. Sorrounded by the abundance of greenery, the tanks make a pleasant sight. Many of the tanks (cheruvu) are named after trees such as Vedulla (bamboo) Cheruvu.

Tourist potential

Mr. Kalli Siva Reddy observes that the vast tourist potential of the fort remains unexplored. “Visitors from Krishna and Guntur districts can enjoy the clean air and greenery here. Vedulla Cheruvu is also ideal for pedal boating operations. The government can explore these possibilities of introducing the boating facility here,” suggests Mr. Kalli Siva Reddy.