Water bottles supplied to IRCTC find way to regular shops

Legal Metrology officials on Tuesday conducted raids on several shops and found that water bottles meant for sale at railway stations or on trains through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were being sold for ₹22 each when compared to the MRP of ₹15.

Acting on complaints that bottled water and cool drinks were being sold for ₹5 to ₹7 more than the MRP, a team of Legal Metrology officials conducted raids on many shops and kiosks at Kuderu on the Anantapur-Bellary Highway.

Penalty

“Devi Sri Bakery and Cool Point shop at Kuderu were found selling water bottles meant for sale at railway stations or on trains at prices higher than MRP,” Legal Metrology Assistant Controller N. Swamy said.

Legal Metrology inspector Mohammed Ghouse, who conducted the raids, said the shop owner will be booked and a penalty of ₹2,000 will be levied.

There were several other kiosks on the National Highways and in towns which were allegedly selling aerated water and bottled drinking water at prices higher than the MRP.

Action will be taken if complaints are lodged, he added.

Fertilizer shops raided

During a recent ‘special raid’ on fertilizer shops and godowns in Anantapur, short filling was found in three places and cases were registered.

Short filling was noticed in 50 kg bags up to 2.5 kg., said Mr. Swamy. The department also conducted raids on fair-price shops in June and July and registered 12 cases on charges of short delivery of quantities to ration card holders.

Raids were also conducted on cinema theatres and one case was registered for selling soft drinks at ₹10 more than the MRP of ₹ 20.

A penalty of ₹10,000 was imposed on the theatre management, Mr. Swamy added.