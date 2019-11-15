‘Water bell’, a Kerala idea, comes to Kurnool

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan on Thursday launched the ‘water bell’ initiative, pioneered by the Kerala government, here on Thursday.
Under the initiative, which had gone viral on the Internet, the bell would be rung thrice to remind the children to drink water.
According to reports, the timings are 10.35 a.m., noon and 2 pm in Kerala, and the same is expected to be followed in Kurnool as well.
Speaking at the event organised at the Umar Arabic School, the YSRCP MLA said, “Children are supposed to drink water within 10 minutes of the bell ringing. The initiative will significantly boost their health.”
Mr. Hafeez Khan the idea struck him after observing “the developmental resolve” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
District Collector G. Veerapandian praised the MLA for launching the initiative, said to be the first of its kind in the State.
