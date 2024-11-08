Water-based aviation all set for a flying start in Andhra Pradesh

The inaugural seaplane will take off from Punnami Ghat, near Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada and land at a jetty, near the ropeway, in Srisailam in Nandyal district on November 9, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will be making a round trip by the demo flight.

The centrepiece of the event is the De Havilland Twin Otter Series 400 seaplane, which is known for its durability and versatility.

The aircraft is engineered for both water and conventional runways, according to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited. (APADCL)

The initiative, led by the APADCL, in partnership with the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), aims at establishing Andhra Pradesh as a leader in water-based aviation.

Under the RCS-UDAN initiative, the Union government is proposing development of water aerodromes to support seaplane services.

Launched in 2017, the UDAN-RCS initiative also aims at boosting the regional air connectivity, with seaplanes included as an integral part of the plan.

Scenic locations

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh wants to cover picturesque destinations such as Prakasam Barrage, Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Rushikonda, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati. The aim is to attract tourists and provide efficient travel options to these scenic locations,” B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Infrastructure & Investments, told The Hindu on November 8, 2024 (Friday).

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh has been negotiating to with the Government of Telangana for operating seaplanes to various destinations, including the Hyderabad-Srisailam route,” he added.

“On completion of the pilot project, the government will be able to know the expenditure incurred for operating the seaplane and, thereby, fix the charges,” Mr. Janardhan Reddy said.

Introduction of the seaplane services aligned with Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to creating a robust aviation ecosystem, he added.

“Seaplanes open up new avenues for connecting remote and tourism-centric regions of Andhra Pradesh, offering travelers an unmatched experience, while generating local economic opportunities,” the Minister said.

Water aerodromes, the designated areas for seaplane operations, present a cost-effective alternative to traditional airport infrastructure, requiring less investment and providing quicker development timelines, he said.

The APADCL has planned the initial seaplane infrastructure at Prakasam Barrage, with additional locations identified to expand services across the State. These facilities, managed under a collaborative framework with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), are expected to be developed in phases.

“By promoting seaplane services, Andhra Pradesh aims at boosting the local economy through tourism, creating job opportunities, and improving access to remote destinations,” Mr. Janardhan Reddy observed.

