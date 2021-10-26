Water auditing needed to minimise wastage in industries: expert

‘Excessive use is another challenge in agriculture activity’

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Srikakulam Director P. Jagadiswara Rao said that water conservation was the only option to overcome water crisis in urban areas and other places. He said that significant quantity of water was being wasted in industries, apartments and agriculture activity, leading to many problems particularly in summer season.

The United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS), Andhra University, and RGUKT-Srikakulam jointly organised a two-day international webinar on ‘Sustainable Water Resources Management in Asian Cities: Challenges and Opportunities.’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagadiswara Rao said that he had done a detailed study on water wastage and remedies in Visakhapatnam and other cities of North Andhra region. “There should be proper water auditing to minimise the wastage in industries. Leakages and excessive usage of water were another concern in residential dwellings. Excessive water use is another challenge in agriculture activity,” he added.

Chancellor and Chairman of RGUKT K.C. Reddy, Joint Director of Water Resources Department K.S. Sastry, Academic Director of UNU-IAS Kensuke Fukushi explained the benefits of effective water management. They felt that the proper utilisation of water resources would avert water crisis which posed a major challenge for future generations.