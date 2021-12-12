Watchman of liquor shop murdered, stocks looted

G. KONDUR

12 December 2021 13:11 IST

Special team has been constituted to trace and nab the accused, the SP said

A watchman of a government-run liquor shop, Somaiah (50), was murdered at Velagaleru village in G. Kondur mandal in the district.

The body was found near the shop on December 12. His head was smashed and the shutter of the shop was opened.

Miscreants might have killed Somaiah with a boulder and taken away the liquor stocks. They covered the body with a blanket, the police said.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu and Krishna district Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP Murali and other officials rushed to the crime scene. Clues team personnel visited the place and are trying to collect evidence, the Mylavaram police said.

“The manager of the liquor shop had taken away the cash along with him on Saturday night. We are enquiring on how much stock was missing,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital mortuary. Special team has been constituted to trace and nab the accused, the SP said.