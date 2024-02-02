ADVERTISEMENT

Watchman injured in suspected leopard attack in Chittoor district

February 02, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Two leopards reportedly attacked a watchman at a mango garden near Mangalampeta village of Pulicharla mandal on Thursday.

Incidentally, the mango orchard belongs to the family members of Forest Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy.

According to information, the watchman, Ravi, woke up to commotion and cattle bleating in the early hours of Thursday. As he came out of his night shelter and was moving towards the cattle shed, in a flash, two leopards reportedly pounced on him, inflicting deep gashes on his shoulder and arms. The shrieks of the victim and his wife made the animals abandon the spot and flee into the nearby forests, it is said.

The forest officials who visited the spot searched for the pugmarks of the animals, but could not find any. The injured watchman was rushed to the area hospital at Sadum for treatment.

The officials told the farmers in the vicinity to be alert and not to move out alone at night.

