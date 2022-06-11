Watch | Why is A.P’s Kalamkari art form struggling for survival?

The Hindu Bureau June 11, 2022 13:04 IST

A video on how the traditional woodblock-printed Kalamkari textile art of Andhra Pradesh is being impacted by the State government’s decision to curb trade of black jaggery, a vital ingredient

This is the traditional woodblock-printed Kalamkari textile art of Andhra Pradesh. Artists use natural ingredients like jaggery, indigo cake, and pomegranate peel to bring these colours to life. But this century-old art form is struggling to survive. And the trade of black jaggery, the prime ingredient used, is to blame. In Kalamkari art, black is considered the ‘mother of all natural dyes’. In the past few months, a number of black jaggery merchants have been arrested. They are accused of selling the black jaggery to the manufacturers of illicitly distilled liquor. In May, merchants in Andhra Pradesh’s Pedana and Machilipatnam towns declared that they would not sell black jaggery anymore. This has affected the Kalamkari artists.



