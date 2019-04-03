‘Was Sardar Sarovardam also an ATM?’

Taking serious objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing the Polavaram project to an ATM for Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao asked if Mr. Modi used the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada River at Kevadiya also as an ATM.

The comparison of Polavaram Project that would irrigate 65 lakh acres in the State and provide drinking water to thousands of villages in its ayacut as an ATM for getting cash was most irresponsible, the Minister said.

Apparently the hatred Mr. Modi had for Andhra Pradesh had not come down even a bit, the Minister said. No leader would ridicule such a useful project, he said. Though the Centre did not give funds, the State government spent money from its own coffers on the project. ₹4,483 crore was still due from the Centre. When the State informed the Centre that ₹33,225 crore was needed for land acquisition and rehabilitation, Mr. Modi alleged that A.P. had increased the rate. When he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Modi could not complete the Sardar Sarovar Project and now he was making such “irresponsible statements.” If Mr. Modi was charged with using the Sardar Sarovar Project as an ATM, how would he defend himself, the Minister asked.