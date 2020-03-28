Warden suspended for ‘instigating’ people

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas suspended a warden named G. Venkata Naidu who reportedly instigated people to oppose the establishment of a temporary shelter for migrated labourers at the ST Hostel at Palakonda in Srikakulam district.

To prevent people from going from one place to another during the ongoing lockdown, the district administration had identified the hostel as a shelter for labourers of Prakasam district. Naidu, who reportedly wanted to skip the responsibility of running the hostel, had reportedly goaded locals to oppose the move on the grounds that some of the labourers might be carriers of the dreaded coronavirus.

After a thorough inquiry, the Collector suspended Naidu and said that dereliction of duty and mischievous acts would invite stringent action.

The Collector urged people to cooperate with police, revenue and other departments and expressed concern over the attacks on police personnel in different places when they tried to restrict unnecessary movement of people. A police constable reportedly sustained injuries at Kotabommali during a tussle with locals.

Mr. Nivas and Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy reviwed the situation and said that cases would be booked against people for violating lockdown norms and attacking employees who were on duty.