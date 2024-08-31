ADVERTISEMENT

Warden confirmed presence of cameras in girls’ toilets, allege Gudlavalleru College students in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 31, 2024 09:29 pm IST - GUDLAVALLERU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Eight students lodge police complaints; searches continue in the girls’ hostel and toilets, says Krishna SP; students allege attempts to hush up the issue

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Students continue their protest at the Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: File photo

In contrary to the statements made by the officials that no cameras were found in the girls’ hostel and washrooms of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC), the students claim that cameras were fixed in the hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight students and a woman employee of the college have lodged complaints with the Gudlavalleru police of Krishna district, alleging that hidden cameras were installed in the girls’ dormitories and toilets. “Our hostel warden had verified and confirmed the presence of cameras in the toilet,” they claimed in their complaints.

The students who staged a day-long protest in front of the institute on August 30 (Friday), continued their agitation on August 31 (Saturday). They raised slogans alleging that some officers were trying to hush up the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors also alleged that the college staff were resorting to attacks on the students who were agitating on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Proper investigation was not being done. The officials hurriedly announced that no cameras were found in the girl’s dormitories and toilets. Some investigation officers are trying to suppress the issue,” alleged a student during the protest on Saturday.

Pointing out that Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra assured that no action would be taken against the protestors, the students said,“ Attacks and harassment began within a few hours after the promise made by the Minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The government announced that the investigation would be done in the presence of the students, but the college management was “forcibly vacating the hostel rooms”, the students said.

“The college management is not allowing parents. It has arranged buses to Vijayawada, Gudivada, Avinagadda and other places for shifting the students,” a protestor alleged.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, said that searches continued in the girl’s dormitories and toilets in the college on Saturday. “Police pickets have been arranged at the college,” the SP said.

The women police, along with the girl students and Women Development and Child Welfare department officers checked the toilets and the hostel rooms.

The police deployed additional forces at the college as a precautionary measure on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US