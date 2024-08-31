Warden confirmed presence of cameras in girls’ toilets, allege Gudlavalleru College students in Andhra Pradesh

In contrary to the statements made by the officials that no cameras were found in the girls’ hostel and washrooms of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC), the students claim that cameras were fixed in the hostel.

Eight students and a woman employee of the college have lodged complaints with the Gudlavalleru police of Krishna district, alleging that hidden cameras were installed in the girls’ dormitories and toilets. “Our hostel warden had verified and confirmed the presence of cameras in the toilet,” they claimed in their complaints.

The students who staged a day-long protest in front of the institute on August 30 (Friday), continued their agitation on August 31 (Saturday). They raised slogans alleging that some officers were trying to hush up the incident.

The protestors also alleged that the college staff were resorting to attacks on the students who were agitating on the issue.

“Proper investigation was not being done. The officials hurriedly announced that no cameras were found in the girl’s dormitories and toilets. Some investigation officers are trying to suppress the issue,” alleged a student during the protest on Saturday.

Pointing out that Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra assured that no action would be taken against the protestors, the students said,“ Attacks and harassment began within a few hours after the promise made by the Minister.”

The government announced that the investigation would be done in the presence of the students, but the college management was “forcibly vacating the hostel rooms”, the students said.

“The college management is not allowing parents. It has arranged buses to Vijayawada, Gudivada, Avinagadda and other places for shifting the students,” a protestor alleged.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao, said that searches continued in the girl’s dormitories and toilets in the college on Saturday. “Police pickets have been arranged at the college,” the SP said.

The women police, along with the girl students and Women Development and Child Welfare department officers checked the toilets and the hostel rooms.

The police deployed additional forces at the college as a precautionary measure on Saturday.

