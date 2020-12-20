Ward volunteer’s death: mahilapanel chief assures kin of justice

Bhuvaneswari, a differently-abled woman, dies under mysterious circumstances

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Sunday assured the family of a 22-year-old differently-abled woman, who was charred to death under suspicious circumstances here, of rendering justice.

Ms. Padma, who visited the house of K. Janaki, mother of the woman, K. Bhuvaneswari, a ward volunteer, promised that the State government would extend all assistance to the family. Weeping inconsolably, Janaki said her daughter was not a coward to commit suicide and opined that she was done to death.

The Chairperson directed the Ongole police to thoroughly probe the case from all angles and unravel the mystery behind the death of Bhubaneswari. If the probe revealed that she had been murdered, the government would ensure stern punishment to the culprits, Ms. Padma added.

She also promised medical assistance to Bhubaneswari's sister, Narmada, who was also suffering from disability.

On a complaint, the Ongole police rushed to Kammapalem late on Friday and recovered a message on the social media which suggested that she might have ended her life following depression.

“'We found the differently-abled woman on tricycle burning. The fire was put out quickly. We tried our best to save her but in vain,” said Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad. A detailed probe was on to establish the cause of the death.

Condoling the death of the ward volunteer, commission member T. Rama Devi opined that a high-level probe should be ordered to unravel the truth.

Judicial probe demanded

Meanwhile, Mahila Abhyudhaya Seva Samiti State president T. Aruna demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of the differently-abled woman. The government should provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family, a job to a member of the family and house under the State government’s scheme, she said. Several questions remained unanswered, including how she got access to petrol, she said, adding the message sent from the victim's mobile phone on social media might have been doctored.