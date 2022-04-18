Ward Volunteer held for ‘sexual assault’ in East Godavari

Accused nabbed following a complaint by victim’s parents

A 23-year-old Ward Volunteer has reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl following a dispute over their love affair under Seethanagaram police limits in East Godavari district.

The incident occurred a few days ago when the victim’s parents were out of the village. The duo had been in love for over two years, according to police.

According to North Zone DSP K. Venkateswara Rao’s office, the police had swung into action based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents on Sunday.

“The victim’s health condition is stable and she has been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act,” said Seethanagaram police.

The accused was produced before a local court on Monday.