Ward, village volunteer system launch today

The ward and village volunteer system is all set to be launched in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The system is aimed at ensuring an efficient and corruption-free delivery of the government’s welfare schemes to households, according to the State government.

The volunteers, whose selection has been completed, will conduct door-to-door visits and provide the benefits under various programmes to eligible beneficiaries. A training and induction programme was conducted for the volunteers.

According to an official release, the government intends to operationalise its ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme by deploying ward and village volunteers.

The volunteers will identify the problems being faced by people in their jurisdiction and take steps towards solving them.