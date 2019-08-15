Andhra Pradesh

Ward, village volunteer system launch today

more-in

It is aimed at ensuring delivery of welfare schemes

The ward and village volunteer system is all set to be launched in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The system is aimed at ensuring an efficient and corruption-free delivery of the government’s welfare schemes to households, according to the State government.

The volunteers, whose selection has been completed, will conduct door-to-door visits and provide the benefits under various programmes to eligible beneficiaries. A training and induction programme was conducted for the volunteers.

According to an official release, the government intends to operationalise its ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme by deploying ward and village volunteers.

The volunteers will identify the problems being faced by people in their jurisdiction and take steps towards solving them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 3:26:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ward-village-volunteer-system-launch-today/article29096310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY