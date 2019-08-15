Ward, village volunteer system launch today

The ward and village volunteer system is all set to be launched in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The system is aimed at ensuring an efficient and corruption-free delivery of the government’s welfare schemes to households, according to the State government.
The volunteers, whose selection has been completed, will conduct door-to-door visits and provide the benefits under various programmes to eligible beneficiaries. A training and induction programme was conducted for the volunteers.
According to an official release, the government intends to operationalise its ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme by deploying ward and village volunteers.
The volunteers will identify the problems being faced by people in their jurisdiction and take steps towards solving them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.