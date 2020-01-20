Ward Secretariats to be fully functional from Jan. 26

All the 286 Ward Secretariats allotted for the city will become fully functional by January 26, according to officials.

District Collector and VMC special officer A. Md. Imtiaz along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned on Monday on the establishment of Secretariats in the city limits.

Mr. Imitaz asked the officials to ensure that proper system and basic amenities were in place to receive all applications from people at the Secretariats.

He further asked the officials to ensure all the equipment, including computers and furniture were in place in a day or two.

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said that so far 60% of the furniture required for 286 Secretariats had been arranged and the remaining would be brought within two days.

He said Ward Volunteers and Ward Secretaries had already been posted at their respective Secretariats and biometric attendance arrangements are being made.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the Secretariats would be readied by January 26.