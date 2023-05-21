ADVERTISEMENT

Ward sanitation and environment secretaries seek exemption from collection of user charges

May 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

WSE secretaries allege that they are being forced to work from the early hours till night

Tharun Boda

Ward sanitation and environment secretaries staging a demonstration in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Ward sanitation and environment (WSE) secretaries have demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should relieve them of the duty of collecting user charges for garbage collection from the households.

WSE secretaries led by Andhra Pradesh Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretaries Association staged a demonstration and held a meeting at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on May 21 (Sunday).

Speaking on the occasion, association president G. Eswarayya said that the WSE Secretaries were being forced to work from the early hours till night and many of them were unable to take the physical and mental pressure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said though the WSE secretaries were required to work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they were being forced to start their day in the early hours and collect the user charges. Due to these additional responsibilities, WSE secretaries were unable to make themselves available at the secretariats between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. as per the rules.

He said that many WSE secretaries were also being denied leaves and holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US