Ward sanitation and environment secretaries seek exemption from collection of user charges

WSE secretaries allege that they are being forced to work from the early hours till night

May 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Ward sanitation and environment secretaries staging a demonstration in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Ward sanitation and environment secretaries staging a demonstration in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Ward sanitation and environment (WSE) secretaries have demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government should relieve them of the duty of collecting user charges for garbage collection from the households.

WSE secretaries led by Andhra Pradesh Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretaries Association staged a demonstration and held a meeting at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on May 21 (Sunday).

Speaking on the occasion, association president G. Eswarayya said that the WSE Secretaries were being forced to work from the early hours till night and many of them were unable to take the physical and mental pressure.

He said though the WSE secretaries were required to work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they were being forced to start their day in the early hours and collect the user charges. Due to these additional responsibilities, WSE secretaries were unable to make themselves available at the secretariats between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. as per the rules.

He said that many WSE secretaries were also being denied leaves and holidays.

