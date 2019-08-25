Ward, Gram Secretariat exams from Sept. 1

The District Selection Committee (DSC) has announced that examination for various posts in Gram and Ward Secretariats will be held from September 1 to 9 across the State.

“Close to 22 lakh applications have been received for the posts,” said Krishna District Collector A.M.D. Imitiaz.

In Krishna district, a total of 2,00,655 candidates will be taking the test in 374 centres located in 26 mandals.

The Collector also said that vehicles would be arranged for the transport of route officers and armed guards for smooth conduct of the examination. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will ensure required frequency of buses for the candidates to reach the exam centres on time.

Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector, Dwarka Tirumala Rao, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, M. Ravindra Babu, Superintendent of Police, Sheikh Salaam, Zilla Parishad CEO and heads of other departments were present at the meeting.

Infographics

Majority number of candidates will be taking the test on September 1:

Morning Session: 1,14,128 candidates

Afternoon Session: 27,677 candidates.

Vijayawada has the highest (124) number of exam centres in the district.

Morning session exam timing: 10 a.m. to 1230 p.m.

Afternoon session exam timing: 230 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All candidates must reach the exam hall an hour prior to the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre after 10 a.m., for the morning session and 230 p.m. for the afternoon session.

No. of officials appointed for the effective conduct of the examination

Chief Superintendents – 374

Additional Chief Superintendents – 229

Centre Special officers – 374

Route officers – 100

Flying Squads – 49