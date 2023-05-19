Ward and village volunteers are govt.’s brand ambassadors rendering selfless service to public, says Jagan

May 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the ward and village volunteers were not government employees but those who came forward on their own to serve the people, and called them the government’s ‘brand ambasadors’ playing a commendable role in the delivery of 25 welfare schemes at the people’s doorstep on a regular basis.

Inaugurating the State-level presentation of Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to ward and village volunteers here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the volunteers were impressed by the government’s ‘Navaratnalu philosophy’ and its commitment to serve the masses without any discrimination.

He observed that they had since been working with a service motive and called upon them to continue doing the good work, while drawing their attention to the promise he had made at the time of launching the ward and village volunteer system, that he would make them ‘leaders’.

The volunteers have been of tremendous help in not only disbursing pensions to nearly 64 lakh individuals on the first day of every month but also in identifying the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Key role

The CM said the government could disburse over ₹2 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes due to the selfless service rendered by the volunteers, for which they deserved full appreciation. Nowhere in the country were 2.66 lakh volunteers so actively involved in the implementation of welfare schemes like it was happening in Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.

The volunteer system was in stark contrast to the much-hyped Janmabhoomi committees which were mired in corruption during the TDP regime. Ward and village volunteers showed no discrimination in picking up the beneficiaries of various schemes and were duty-minded all the time. To encourage them, the government has spent about ₹705 crore on the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards, including ₹240 crore this year, he said.

Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had initially mocked the volunteer system and upon realising its efficacy later, he stated that he would bring back his own volunteers (Janmabhoomi committees) in the event of his coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy added, insisting that Mr. Naidu was habituated to criticising good things for the sake of publicity.