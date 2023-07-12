HamberMenu
Ward and village volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh is unconstitutional, says Somu Veerraju

The State government has spent nearly ₹5,000 crore on running the volunteer system since 2019, says Veerraju

July 12, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National Executive Committee member Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

BJP National Executive Committee member Somu Veerraju on July 11 (Tuesday) said that the ward and village volunteer system in Andhra Pradesh was ‘unconstitutional’ and that it should be done away with immediately. 

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his felicitation by the party activists here, Mr. Veerraju said, “The volunteer system has been introduced with political interest and it is aimed bringing the YSRCP back to power.” . 

In 2019, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the system as part of which a volunteer covers a group of 50 households in the State.

“The State government spent nearly ₹5,000 crore by 2023 to run the volunteer system, despite financial challenges. It is being run with the government fund. At any cost, it is not a good policy. The system does not exist anywhere in India. It a dangerous policy,” he said.

