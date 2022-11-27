Ward and village secretariats crucial for delivery of govt. services, says Minister

November 27, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (education) and Audimulapu Suresh (municipal administration) exhorted the employees of ward and village secretariats to do their best in the delivery of government services at the people’s doorstep.

Addressing the first meeting of the newly-formed AP Ward and Village Secretariats Employees’ Welfare Organisation here on November 27 (Sunday), Mr. Satyanarayana said the setting up of ward and village secretariats was a crucial step towards decentralisation and a concerted effort should be made to realise their objectives.

Vijayawada Central MLA and AP State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, Government Adviser (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy and AP Revenue Services’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu were among those present.