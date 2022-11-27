Ward and village secretariats crucial for delivery of govt. services, says Minister

November 27, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Botcha, Suresh take part in first meeting of ward secretariat employees’ welfare organisation

Raghavendra V 9205

Employees of the village and ward secretariats taking out a rally in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (education) and Audimulapu Suresh (municipal administration) exhorted the employees of ward and village secretariats to do their best in the delivery of government services at the people’s doorstep. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the first meeting of the newly-formed AP Ward and Village Secretariats Employees’ Welfare Organisation here on November 27 (Sunday), Mr. Satyanarayana said the setting up of ward and village secretariats was a crucial step towards decentralisation and a concerted effort should be made to realise their objectives. 

Vijayawada Central MLA and AP State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, Government Adviser (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy and AP Revenue Services’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US