  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward and village secretariats crucial for delivery of govt. services, says Minister

Botcha, Suresh take part in first meeting of ward secretariat employees’ welfare organisation

November 27, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Raghavendra V 9205
Employees of the village and ward secretariats taking out a rally in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Employees of the village and ward secretariats taking out a rally in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (education) and Audimulapu Suresh (municipal administration) exhorted the employees of ward and village secretariats to do their best in the delivery of government services at the people’s doorstep. 

Addressing the first meeting of the newly-formed AP Ward and Village Secretariats Employees’ Welfare Organisation here on November 27 (Sunday), Mr. Satyanarayana said the setting up of ward and village secretariats was a crucial step towards decentralisation and a concerted effort should be made to realise their objectives. 

Vijayawada Central MLA and AP State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, Government Adviser (employees’ welfare) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy and AP Revenue Services’ Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.