Warangal doctor found dead in Hindupur lodge

A post-graduate student of Diplomate of National Board in Gynaecology, Akshita, 32, was found dead in a lodge in Hindupur town of Sri Sathya Sai District. Married to an orthopaedician from Warangal, she has a two-year-old daughter.

According to the complaint lodged by Akshita’s brother with the II Town police in Hindupur on Thursday, she was studying in the Chickaballapur Government Medical College in Karnataka, about 50 k.m. from Hindupur. She had reportedly come to the lodge along with an interior designer from Pathancheru, Mahesh Verma. According to Circle Inspector of Police N. Suryanarayana the autopsy was done on Thursday and the report was awaited.

Superficially from the scene of crime and the complaint given by her brother, she was allegedly killed by Mahesh Verma. The police have traced Mahesh Verma and expect more details to emerge during questioning. Akshita’s bother alleged that Mahesh had befriended her through social media after they travelled together once and later blackmailed her.