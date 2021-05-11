War room formed to monitor oxygen management

TIRUPATI

11 May 2021 23:47 IST

Following the Ruia incident, the district administration has hurriedly formed a war room to monitor the requirement, supply and usage of oxygen at various public and private hospitals in Chittoor district.

The control room, formed in tune with the COVID Instant Orders 119, will continuously monitor the data pertaining to oxygen in the district, announced Joint Collector (Health) S. Veerabrahmam.

Participating in a meeting along with the Revenue Divisional Officer Kanaka Narasa Reddy here on Tuesday, he gave instructions to the special officers to keep an eye on the oxygen supported beds and the inflow/outflow of patients. Oxygen is currently being supplied from a plant in Yerpedu, while two more plants in Chittoor and Vadamalapet will be operational soon.

District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Pratap Reddy will monitor the arrival of liquid gas arrival from Visakhapatnam, under the supervision of Assistant Collector Abhishek Kumar. Mr. Narasa Reddy instructed the Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars (Civil Supplies) to be available 24 x 7 to share real time figures to the administrators. He warned that any lapse on the part of the officials would be sternly dealt with under Disaster Management Act.