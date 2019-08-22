War of words over Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital

The heat and dust over Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s remark that the Capital city is likely to be shifted continued on Wednesday with the TDP demanding that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy clear the air on the issue.

YSRCP MLA and senior party leader Ambati Rambabu said the government had not taken any decision on the issue, but justified the line taken by Mr. Satyanarayana.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli near here on Wednesday, Mr. Rambabu said the Minister merely said the Sivaramakrishnan Committee did not approve Amaravati, but a section of the media interpreted it differently.

The MLA said the government was only interested in bringing to light the corruption in the Capital and Polavarm projects and once that was done work would continue as usual.

The TDP demanded that the Chief Minister, currently in the U.S., “tweet the government’s policy on capital city.”

Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, former Deputy Speaker Buragadda Vedavyas and TDP State general secretary Varla Ramaiah addressed separate press conferences on the subject.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the Chief Minister, before leaving for the U.S., asked his party leaders buy land at places suggested by him. The government also dashed off a letter to the Central government alleging that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) favoured people belonging to a certain caste. The government should make public the representation on Capital city given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ramaiah sought to know why the YSRCP failed to mention in its election manifesto the Sivaramakrishna Committee report on which the government was heavily banking to present its case.

“Is it not correct that Mr. Jagan had an understanding with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao to shift the Capital to Hyderabad temporarily? Mr. Jagan has plans to construct the Capital either in Donakonda or Kadapa later,” he added.