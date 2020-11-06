Wanted red sanderssmuggler nabbed?

KADAPA

06 November 2020 22:46 IST

A red sanders smuggler, involved in international operations known as ‘Basha Bhai’, reportedly landed in police net in Kadapa on Friday. The rise in instances of red sanders smuggling in the district after the lockdown was lifted made the worried police focus on old-timers in the profession, which apparently led to the arrest.

Though the department is tight-lipped, he was reportedly picked up from Bengaluru in the early hours of the day. In fact, the nabbing of the criminal was believed to be the result of the accident occurred near the airport a couple of days ago, in which a red sanders-laden SUV collided with a tipper. Though the precious logs were reduced to ashes and four persons in the vehicle perished, the inmates of the accompanying escort vehicle survived on treatment. It is believed that the vital clues from the survivors led the police trail to the hardcore offender, who was reportedly picked up from Bengaluru.

A habitual offender, Basha Bhai, has several cases on him in the district and was arrested many times in the last three years.

