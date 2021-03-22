‘Wanted Maoists’ picked up from Vijayawada station

VIJAYAWADA

22 March 2021 01:02 IST

They assisted top leaders with finances and logistics, police officials said

Police reportedly picked up two wanted Maoists, identified as Varanasi Subrahmanyam and Paladugu Vijayam, from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday.

Subrahmanyam and Vijayam are said to be ‘open cadre’ members, who would assist top leaders of the banned outfit with finances and logistics, according to police officials.

Sources said that a police team from Jharkhand State, with the assistance of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) sleuths, took the Maoists into custody.

“The police team, headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), tracked the Maoists who were travelling by a special train and rounded them up when the train reached Vijayawada railway station around noon,” a police officer said.

Sources said that police officials were on the two Maoists’ trail for the last few months. Officials refused to divulge further details regarding the duo.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh police sounded an alert over the arrest of the most wanted CPI-ML Maoists from the busy Vijayawada railway station.

“We verified CCTV footage to find out whether the arrested Maoists had earlier visited Vijayawada, and have alerted our police personnel. A thorough investigation is in progress,” a senior police personnel told The Hindu.