Want to know if your phone caught virus? Head to free camp by Anantapur police

June 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur police have launched a ‘mobile health check-up camp’ at Clock Tower Junction in Anantapur city to check, remove viruses and secure the data of residents’ mobile phones. The service, part of the Cyber Kavach programme, is free.

Anantapur range DIG R.N. Ammireddy and Superintendent of police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao said the camp was launched on Thursday. Police personnel will also visit colleges and alert students, who are the most prolific mobile phone users. “Once we organise a one-off mobile [phone] health check-up camps in colleges and public places, we will think of a permanent facility/service in this regard,” said the SP.

A virus can sometimes infiltrate a mobile phone without the user’s knowledge and valuable/sensitive data can fall into the hands of cyber criminals, resulting in many frauds. Using software tools, the virus can be detected and removed. This can also prevent its unnoticed spread to other contacts, said Mr. Ammireddy.

“Petitioners and assistants who come to the grievance redressal programme Spandana every Monday should take advantage of these services,” the DIG added.

Four counters had been set up at the camp organised in the city to make mobile phones virus-free. Students of various colleges came in large numbers to find out if their phones had been infected. Their mobiles were scanned at the special counters to remove the viruses. Notably, it was seen that different people were using the same mobile number. Such anomalies were also corrected.

