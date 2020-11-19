Andhra Pradesh

Waltair Division sends 2,424 tonnes of maize to Bangladesh

A 42-wagon rake was loaded with 2,424 tonnes of maize to be sent to Benapole in Bangladesh, officials of the Waltair Division said.

This is the first maize rake of this season. Transportation of agricultural products by train is economically beneficial to consignors.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the Division for securing business to new destinations, which is a long lead traffic. He said that Railways was always proactive in rendering support and encouragement to freight customers.

After setting up of Business Development Unit (BDU) by the Railways, regular interactions were being held with the freight customers to communicate the policies, incentives and measures adopted by Railways for the safest and cheapest mode of transportation, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 12:57:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/waltair-division-sends-2424-tonnes-of-maize-to-bangladesh/article33128303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY