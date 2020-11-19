Waltair Division sends 2,424 tonnes of maize to Bangladesh

A 42-wagon rake was loaded with 2,424 tonnes of maize to be sent to Benapole in Bangladesh, officials of the Waltair Division said.

This is the first maize rake of this season. Transportation of agricultural products by train is economically beneficial to consignors.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the Division for securing business to new destinations, which is a long lead traffic. He said that Railways was always proactive in rendering support and encouragement to freight customers.

After setting up of Business Development Unit (BDU) by the Railways, regular interactions were being held with the freight customers to communicate the policies, incentives and measures adopted by Railways for the safest and cheapest mode of transportation, he said.