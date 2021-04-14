Waltair Division operates first mango special

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 April 2021 17:32 IST

The train carrying 200 tonnes of fruits from Vizianagaram to New Delhi

The first mango special train of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) for this season commenced its journey from Vizianagaram, carrying 200 tonnes of mangoes in 11,600 boxes to New Adarsh Nagar railway station in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The parcel special express trains are being operated from Vizianagaram, the nodal point for transport of mangoes from north Andhra Pradesh, to New Delhi. In the last financial year, Waltair Division had transported 4,350 tonnes of mangoes in 20 trains, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Advertising

Advertising

More mango specials will be operated by Waltair Division, based on the demand from mango traders. Despite the pandemic situation, Waltair Division is making all efforts to continue the supply chain of essential commodities, Mr. Tripathi said.