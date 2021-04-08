Waltair Division conducts awareness campaign on COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 April 2021 00:46 IST

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has launched an awareness campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of reports on the rapid spread of the pandemic in various parts of the country.

“It is necessary to be vigilant on the public front to create awareness and follow precautionary measures while undertaking journeys,” said Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava while monitoring the situation.

He directed the officials to organise more awareness campaigns on preventive measures. Posters are being displayed at railway stations and jingles being played over passenger announcement systems, and videos on precautionary measures to be adopted to control the spread of the virus are being played at digital museums.

Waltair Division is continuing awareness programmes as well as screening of passengers arriving at railway stations. Passengers are being asked to adopt preventive measures for a safe journey.