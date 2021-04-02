Waltair Division achieves record loading, despite pandemic

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved originating loading earnings of ₹811.61 crore in the closing month of this fiscal, compared to originating earnings of ₹753.53 crore made in the last month of 2019-20, achieving a growth of 7.71%, despite the COVID-19 situation.

During the 2020-21 fiscal, Waltair Division has showed good performance with the earnings to the tune of Rs. 7272.88 crore by transporting 61.13 million tonnes of freight at an average of running 2750 wagons a day. The division has maintained the momentum of highest-ever loading on the closing day with 81 rakes.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated Team Waltair for achieving the feat despite the pandemic. Congratulating the employees, he said that, on mission mode, freight loading for the month of March 2021 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

He also recalled that a number of concessions and incentives were also being given to make freight movement through railway very attractive. Setting up of a Business Development Unit added momentum to the domestic parcel and cargo.

The speed of freight trains has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. Relentless efforts continued to utilise COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance.

The Operations Department under the leadership of K.V.S.R.K. Kishore, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, presented mementoes to the staff for their dedication during the pandemic.