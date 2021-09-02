Waltair Division achieves best-ever loading

Waltair Division has achieved its best-ever freight loading figures for the period from April to August in the current financial year 2021-22. This could be attained due to the consistent efforts in maintaining the supply chain to various parts of the country despite the pandemic situation, officials said.

“In the first two quarters, from April-2021 to August-2021, Waltair Division loaded 26.71 million tonnes of freight which is 6.82 MT (34.3%) more than the loading of 19.89 million tonnes, during the same period in the last financial year. This is the highest ever loading of Waltair Division during this period. The previous best was 26.61 MT during April to August -2019,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi said.

The revenue generated by originating freight loading in the period from April to August- 2021 is ₹3,090 crore, which is ₹773.30 crore (33.4%) more than the revenue generated for the corresponding period in the last financial year which is ₹2,316.70 crore.

During April-2021 to August 2021, Indian Railways has done an incremental loading of 131 MT, out of which 6.82 MT (5.21%) has been contributed by Waltair Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathpathy appreciated the division staff for their relentless efforts in achieving this accomplishment despite the pandemic.