Walmart India’s ‘best price’store back in Vijayawada

Walmart India’s ‘best price’ store in Vijayawada re-opened on Wednesday. Murali Lanka, chief officer, store planning and real estate of the firm, inaugurated the store.

Announcing re-opening of the store, Krish Iyer, president and CEO of Walmart India, said: “We reiterate our commitment to serve our members and become a store of the community again. It has been an emotional journey for us and today, we are all looking forward to welcoming back our members to the store here, which offers the best in class.” He thanked associates, partners, members, supplier partners, the government and the people of Vijayawada for exercising patience as they reconstructed the store.

Mr. Iyer said Andhra Pradesh was an important State for them and that they would continue to expand their footprints here creating new jobs, boost the MSME eco-system, strengthen the agricultural supply chain, serve kiranas and contribute to the economy at large. “It is an important sourcing destination for us as we source a variety of fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, agri-commodity products from local suppliers and food and non-food items for our private brands,” he said, informing that training was being given to thousands of fruits, vegetables and millet smallholder farmers across the State in good agricultural practices in partnership with NGOs such as Tanager, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and International Development Enterprises India (IDEI).