ADVERTISEMENT

Books, clothes distributed to the poor as part of CREDAI’s ‘Wall of Kindness’

March 31, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of CREDAI distributing books and clothes to the poor at the ‘Wall of Kindness’ event in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Community service is as important to us as our business is, said Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) South Zone Joint Secretary B. Rajasrinivas.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Wall of Kindness’ in Guru Nanak Nagar, here on Sunday, Mr. Rajasrinivas, who participated as the chief guest in the programme, said that CREDAI has taken up several programmes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) toward community outreach and social welfare.

He thanked Ravindra Kumar, a builder, who provided the land for constructing the wall, where clothes, books, bedsheets, furniture, utensils, footwear, and other miscellaneous articles donated by people will be distributed among the underprivileged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US